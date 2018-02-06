Celtics' Terry Rozier: Headed back to bench role
Rozier will shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Raptors play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.
With both Kyrie Irving (quad) and Marcus Smart (hand) injured, Rozier has picked up the start at point guard the last three games, averaging an impressive 19.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 35.0 minutes. That included his first career triple-double, as the third-year guard took full advantage of the added opportunity. However, Irving has been cleared for a return and will take back his spot in the starting five, which sends Rozier to the bench. Rozier should see less minutes overall, but with Smart still sidelined, he should still see a slightly expanded role with the second unit.
