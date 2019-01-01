Celtics' Terry Rozier: Hits double figures off bench

Rozier tallied 15 points (4-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a block across 20 minutes off the bench Monday in the Celtics' 120-111 loss to the Spurs.

The scoring total was Rozier's best effort since Dec. 10, but it came on the back of unstable shooting from three-point range, where he has converted at a more meager 36.1 percent for the season. The more notable development for Rozier more so than his stat line was the fact that Kyrie Irving suffered an scratched cornea in his left eye in the fourth quarter of the contest. While Irving was able to return and finished out the game, coach Brad Stevens said afterward that he wasn't certain whether the eye injury would force Irving to miss addition time. If Irving ends up being held out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Rozier would likely enter the starting five and notice an appreciable boost in playing time.