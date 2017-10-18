Celtics' Terry Rozier: Impresses in limited minutes
Rozier tallied nine points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four steals, three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 102-99 loss to the Cavaliers.
Rozier was productive against Cleveland, and saw some additional court time after Gordon Hayward (ankle) left the game. He was likely going to be part of the rotation, playing primarily behind Kyrie Irving. However, he has a chance to see more minutes as they shuffle their rotations. He was very aggressive on both ends of the floor, and harassed the Cleveland guards, collecting four steals. Rozier is worth a look in deeper leagues if you need a point guard with steals upside.
