Rozier finished with 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 victory over the Raptors.

This win pulls the Celtics to within two victories of the Raptors for the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. Rozier has been a revelation for the Celtics this season, especially given the injury concerns surrounding Kyrie Irving (knee). He has shown he is more than capable of running an NBA team and deserves more minutes, even once Irving returns to the lineup.