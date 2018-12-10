Celtics' Terry Rozier: Joins starting lineup

Rozier is starting at point guard Monday against the Pelicans.

With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) unavailable, Rozier will step into the starting lineup for just the second time this season. In his only other start, the 24-year-old played a season-high 36 minutes and produced 22 points, six rebounds and three assists.

More News
Our Latest Stories