Celtics' Terry Rozier: Lackluster offensive night in Game 3 loss
Rozier totaled nine points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes during Boston's 116-92 loss to the Bucks in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
After taking double-digit shot attempts and posting a pair of 23-point tallies to open the series, Rozier's offensive numbers were down across the board Friday. The 24-year-old's 28.6 percent success rate from the field was his worst of the three games against the Bucks, while his seven shot attempts were his fewest since back on Feb. 8. The downturn in playing time also had something to do with his reduced production, but the Celtics will need Rozier to bounce back in order to have a good chance of winning Game 4 on Sunday.
