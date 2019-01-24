Celtics' Terry Rozier: Leads scoring attack in start
Rozier finished with 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and a steal across 30 minutes Wednesday against Cleveland.
Rozier drew the spot start at point guard after Kyrie Irving was ruled out with flu-like symptoms, and he came through with his best scoring output of the season. Despite this outbreak, Rozier hasn't provided much value for fantasy owners of late, averaging just 5.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his previous seven games heading into Wednesday's outing. He'll likely fall back into a bench role Saturday against Golden State, assuming Irving is ready to play by then.
