Celtics' Terry Rozier: Leads team with 28 points in Game Six loss
Rozier had 28 points (10-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 109-99 loss to Cleveland.
Rozier was hot on his way to a team-high 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting. The Celtics shot very well as a team (51.4 percent) but were unable to overcome LeBron James and the series will now head back to Cleveland for a Game Seven. Rozier did roll his ankle during the game and appeared to be in some pain but played through the injury. It is very unlikely he will miss the next game but he will certainly be monitored over the next 48 hours.
