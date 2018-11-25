Celtics' Terry Rozier: Likely to play Monday
Rozier is listed as probable for Monday's game against New Orleans due to left knee soreness, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Rozier logged 17 minutes and scored four points in Saturday's contest at Dallas, but he's evidently still nursing some minor knee soreness. He's expected to serve in his usual role as the backup point guard, although the Celtics will likely confirm his status prior to tipoff.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Questionable Saturday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Collects 12 points Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 22 points in spot start Friday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starting Friday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Gathers four steals in Thursday's victory•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...