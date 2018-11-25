Rozier is listed as probable for Monday's game against New Orleans due to left knee soreness, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Rozier logged 17 minutes and scored four points in Saturday's contest at Dallas, but he's evidently still nursing some minor knee soreness. He's expected to serve in his usual role as the backup point guard, although the Celtics will likely confirm his status prior to tipoff.

