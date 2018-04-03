Rozier (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.

Rozier missed practice Monday with a sore ankle, but the guard downplayed the injury and told reporters that he expected to play. Given this latest news, all signs point to Rozier taking the court, and he'll likely see big minutes with Kyrie Irving, Shane Larkin and Marcus Smart all out of action.

