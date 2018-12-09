Celtics' Terry Rozier: Nice production in thumping
Rozier tallied 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 133-77 victory over Chicago.
This game was basically over before it began which allowed Rozier to see some additional playing time. He actually saw more playing time that Kyrie Irving in this one which was the case for most of the starters. Rozier certainly has the ability to put up numbers when given the opportunity. The problem is that playing behind Irving, that opportunity comes quite infrequently.
