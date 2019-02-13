Celtics' Terry Rozier: Officially out Wednesday

Rozier (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Pistons, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.

As expected, the Celtics will be without both of their primary point guard options. As a result, Brad Wanamaker figures to see extra minutes, while Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart could see extra ballhandling responsibilities.

