Celtics' Terry Rozier: Plays 20 minutes in Game 1 win

Rozier delivered 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes in Sunday's 112-90 Game 1 road win over the the Bucks.

Rozier and Gordon Hayward once again led the second unit during Sunday's big win. With Marcus Smart injured (oblique), Rozier has averaged 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 19 minutes through five playoff contests. Jaylen Brown, not Rozier, is seeing the extra bump in floor time due to Smart's injury. Rozier and his Boston teammates will vie for a 2-0 lead Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...