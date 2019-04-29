Celtics' Terry Rozier: Plays 20 minutes in Game 1 win

Rozier delivered 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes in Sunday's 112-90 Game 1 road win over the the Bucks.

Rozier and Gordon Hayward once again led the second unit during Sunday's big win. With Marcus Smart injured (oblique), Rozier has averaged 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 19 minutes through five playoff contests. Jaylen Brown, not Rozier, is seeing the extra bump in floor time due to Smart's injury. Rozier and his Boston teammates will vie for a 2-0 lead Tuesday night in Milwaukee.