Celtics' Terry Rozier: Plays 20 minutes in Thursday's loss
Rozier recorded four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes during Thursday's 98-97 loss to the Bucks.
Rozier was not listed on the injury report after missing the final game prior to the All-Star break with an illness. With Kyrie Irving back in the lineup as well, Rozier was relegated to his usual reserve role and really struggled offensively, finishing with twice as many field goal attempts as points. He'll look to bounce back during Saturday's matchup with the lowly Bulls.
