Rozier delivered seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal from 24 minutes in Monday's 111-100 win over the Bucks.

Rozier posted efficient results after a run of three rocky games. Boston's season long loss of Gordon Hayward has opened the door for Rozier to increase his playing time from 17 minutes per game last season to 23 minutes per contest this season. While experiencing career highs in scoring, rebounds and assists, the third year player is still struggling with his shot, shooting only 38% from the field. Tight defense may always be Rozier's calling card. Moving forward, Rozier will need drastic changes to Boston's talented depth chart before he can be expected to post meaningful standard league stats.