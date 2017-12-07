Rozier chipped in 12 points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and one assist and over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 97-90 win over the Mavericks.

With the afternoon announcement that Jaylen Brown (eye) and Marcus Morris (knee) would both miss Wednesday's game, it was expected that Rozier and other bench players would receive a boost in minutes. Despite the extra playing time, Rozier once again struggled with his jump shot. He's shooting only 37 percent from the field this season. But like teammate Marcus Smart, Rozier finds other ways to contribute, with tight defense and strong rebounding. The nine rebounds were a season-high for the third year veteran. Boston now departs for a three game road trip, starting with a Friday night match up in San Antonio. Brown and Morris are both traveling with the team, but it's unknown whether either will play Friday night.