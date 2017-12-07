Celtics' Terry Rozier: Plays 28 minutes in Wednesday's win
Rozier chipped in 12 points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and one assist and over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 97-90 win over the Mavericks.
With the afternoon announcement that Jaylen Brown (eye) and Marcus Morris (knee) would both miss Wednesday's game, it was expected that Rozier and other bench players would receive a boost in minutes. Despite the extra playing time, Rozier once again struggled with his jump shot. He's shooting only 37 percent from the field this season. But like teammate Marcus Smart, Rozier finds other ways to contribute, with tight defense and strong rebounding. The nine rebounds were a season-high for the third year veteran. Boston now departs for a three game road trip, starting with a Friday night match up in San Antonio. Brown and Morris are both traveling with the team, but it's unknown whether either will play Friday night.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Plays 24 minutes in win over the Bucks•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores a career-high 23 points in victory•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Provides productive 28 minutes in Sunday's win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Another productive effort off bench•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores confident 14 points off the bench•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Fills it up in Wednesday's loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.