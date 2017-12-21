Celtics' Terry Rozier: Poor shooting continues in loss
Rozier didn't score (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), but collected six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 17 minutes in Wedneday's ugly 90-89 loss to the Heat.
Rozier's all-miss night was particularly frustrating as most of his shots were of the inefficient, mid-range jumper variety. Most of the Celtics struggled on a night when Boston shot only 37.5% from the field. The undermanned Heat surprised Boston with a zone defense for much of the night. Rozier and his teammates hope to turn things around tonight versus the Knicks. The third year guard is shooting an underwhelming 37% through 34 games.
