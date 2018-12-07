Celtics' Terry Rozier: Produces full line off bench
Rozier registered 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 24 minutes Thursday in the Celtics' 128-100 win over the Knicks.
Rozier offered well-rounded production across the board while surpassing the 20-minute mark in the past three games, but the playing time bump in the prior two contests may have been driven by Jaylen Brown (back) being sidelined. Brown returned and put up 21 points off the bench while sharing the court with Rozier, but the minutes may have been up for both players as a result of the blowout. With most of Boston's core rotation options now in good health, Rozier, who is averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 treys per game this season while shooting a lowly 37.9 percent from the field, doesn't warrant rostering outside of deeper formats.
