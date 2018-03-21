Rozier produced 14 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 100-99 win over the Thunder.

Rozier started once again with Kyrie Irving (knee) set to miss the team's next handful of games, producing a well-rounded line despite struggling to connect from long range. The dynamic 24-year-old has consistently displayed the ability to produce across the board when given extended run this season, and he could receive a significant opportunity down the stretch if the team decides to play it cautiously with his aforementioned teammate.