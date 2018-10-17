Rozier played 27 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 105-87 win over the 76ers, finishing with 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one block.

Rozier's strong outing off the bench helped the Celtics cruise to a comfortable win in the opener on a night starting point guard Kyrie Irving (seven points on 2-for-14 shooting from the field) struggled mightily. The poor outing won't put Irving at risk of losing playing time, nor will he cede his role as the Celtics' go-to scoring option, but Rozier should enjoy a stable minutes count on most occasions thanks to his ability to back up or play alongside Irving. Rozier should thus still be worth a roster spot in most formats even if he continues to serve as the Celtics' sixth man for most of the season.