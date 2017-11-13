Rozier put up 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal, with only one turnover, from 28 minutes in Sunday's 95-94 win over Toronto.

Rozier, Marcus Smart and others helped pick up the slack Sunday, winning despite Kyrie Irving's absence (minor facial fracture). Rozier has averaged 27 minutes per game over his last four contests, proving he's earning his minutes even when Irving is available. The third year player is experiencing career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and minutes played. Gordon Hayward's year long absence has provided Rozier and other young Celtics with the opportunity to shine. Roughly one month into the season, Rozier has proven he deserves a larger role than last year's meager 17 minutes per game allowed.