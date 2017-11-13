Celtics' Terry Rozier: Provides productive 28 minutes in Sunday's win
Rozier put up 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal, with only one turnover, from 28 minutes in Sunday's 95-94 win over Toronto.
Rozier, Marcus Smart and others helped pick up the slack Sunday, winning despite Kyrie Irving's absence (minor facial fracture). Rozier has averaged 27 minutes per game over his last four contests, proving he's earning his minutes even when Irving is available. The third year player is experiencing career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and minutes played. Gordon Hayward's year long absence has provided Rozier and other young Celtics with the opportunity to shine. Roughly one month into the season, Rozier has proven he deserves a larger role than last year's meager 17 minutes per game allowed.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Another productive effort off bench•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores confident 14 points off the bench•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Fills it up in Wednesday's loss•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Impresses in limited minutes•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 15 in preseason start•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Records playoff career-high 16 points in Game 4 loss•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...