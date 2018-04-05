Rozier scored just two points on 1-of-9 shooting while adding nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 96-78 loss to Toronto.

Rozier was back in the starting lineup after missing the previous game with an ankle concern. It was hard to get a read on anyone's performance in this one as the minutes were all over the place due to the nature of the scoreline. Outside of any rest days, Rozier should still be able to have a strong finish to the regular season and should probably be owned everywhere.