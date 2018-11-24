Rozier is questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks with left knee soreness, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Rozier may have tweaked his knee in Saturday's game against the Hawks, although he was still able to play 25 minutes and score 12 points. Since this is the first we've heard of any possible injury, there's a good chance it's not very serious, however owners should monitor Rozier's status as game time approaches to get a better sense of his availability. If he were to miss time, Marcus Smart and Brad Wanamaker could be in line for more run.