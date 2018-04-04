Celtics' Terry Rozier: Questionable Wednesday
Rozier (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's tilt against Toronto.
Rozier missed Tuesday's contest against the Bucks due to an ankle injury, which left the Celtics incredibly short-handed at point guard. As a result, Kadeem Allen got the start, posting two points, two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 23 minutes. That would presumably be the case once more if Rozier is ultimately ruled out. More information on his status should arrive as he continues to test the ankle out leading up to tipoff.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Listed as probable•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Says he'll play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Questionable with ankle injury•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Impresses yet again in victory•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Trouble finding net Monday•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...