Rozier (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's tilt against Toronto.

Rozier missed Tuesday's contest against the Bucks due to an ankle injury, which left the Celtics incredibly short-handed at point guard. As a result, Kadeem Allen got the start, posting two points, two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 23 minutes. That would presumably be the case once more if Rozier is ultimately ruled out. More information on his status should arrive as he continues to test the ankle out leading up to tipoff.