Celtics' Terry Rozier: Ready to roll
Rozier (illness) is available for Sunday's game against Orlando, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports. Rozier will face an unspecified minutes restriction.
Rozier played just seven minutes Friday due to illness and went back to the locker room to receive an IV at the half, but he feels well enough to take the court Sunday. He'll return to his role as the backup point guard and should be slated for his usual workload.
