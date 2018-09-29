Celtics' Terry Rozier: Resumes bench role in opener
Rozier produced 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 19 minutes during Friday's 104-97 preseason loss to the Hornets.
Rozier moved back to the bench with the return of Kyrie Irving but still managed to have himself a productive outing. Rozier has shown he has the ability to run the team and even with Irving back at the helm, Rozier should have low-end standard league relevance.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Struggles in ECF Game 7 loss•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Leads team with 28 points in Game Six loss•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Three steals in Game 5 win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Hands out 11 dimes in loss Monday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Struggles in Game Three demolition•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Strong third quarter propels Celtics to victory•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...