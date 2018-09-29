Rozier produced 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 19 minutes during Friday's 104-97 preseason loss to the Hornets.

Rozier moved back to the bench with the return of Kyrie Irving but still managed to have himself a productive outing. Rozier has shown he has the ability to run the team and even with Irving back at the helm, Rozier should have low-end standard league relevance.