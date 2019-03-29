Celtics' Terry Rozier: Returns to bench

Rozier will come of the bench Friday against the Pacers, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Kyrie Irving (rest) is back in the starting five, so Rozier will resume his usual role off the pine. As a reserve, he's averaging 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 21.4 minutes.

