Rozier chipped in 11 points (5-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six rebounds, and five assists and one block from a hearty 36 minutes in Super Sunday's 97-96 win over Portland.

After two amazing games, Rozier fell back to earth with a somewhat pedestrian stat line as Boston's only active point guard. Still, with Kyrie Irving (quad), Marcus Smart (finger) and Shane Larkin (knee) all out, the C's have to be happy with Rozier's gritty 36 minute performance. Even with Irving a likely game time decision Tuesday in Toronto, expect more big minutes from Rozier with both Smart and Larkin still in street clothes. Also, for weekly lineups, Rozier and the Celtics have four games this upcoming week.