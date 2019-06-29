Celtics' Terry Rozier: Rights renounced by Boston
Rozier will have his rights renounced by Boston, making him an unrestricted free agent, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Rozier had a qualifying offer extended to him earlier in the day. But with the news that Kemba Walker is expected to sign with the Celtics, the team has ultimately decided to let Rozier walk. He should garner interested from several teams who are in need of a starting-caliber point guard.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Plays 20 minutes in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Totals team-high 21 points•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starting for Kyrie Irving•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Ready to roll•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Trending in right direction•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...