Celtics' Terry Rozier: Rights renounced by Boston

Rozier will have his rights renounced by Boston, making him an unrestricted free agent, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Rozier had a qualifying offer extended to him earlier in the day. But with the news that Kemba Walker is expected to sign with the Celtics, the team has ultimately decided to let Rozier walk. He should garner interested from several teams who are in need of a starting-caliber point guard.

