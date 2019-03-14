Celtics' Terry Rozier: Ruled out Thursday

Rozier will not play Thursday against the Kings due to an illness, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Rozier went off for 26 points in Monday's loss to the Clippers, but he'll be sidelined Thursday while battling an unspecified illness. The hope is that the Louisville product will be back in action Saturday versus Atlanta.

