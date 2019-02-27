Celtics' Terry Rozier: Ruled out
Rozier (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Blazers, Celtics play-by-play man Sean Grande reports.
Rozier popped up on the report Wednesday morning, and the Celtics will now opt to hold him out as he deals with a sore left knee. Expect Kyrie Irving to shoulder a heavy workload as the starter, with Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown potential in line for increased minutes, as well.
