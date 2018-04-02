Celtics' Terry Rozier: Says he'll play Tuesday
Rozier (ankle) said that he'll "for sure" play Tuesday against the Bucks, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Rozier injured his ankle late in Saturday's win over the Raptors, and while he's officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report, the 24-year-old doesn't appear concerned about the issue whatsoever. Look for an update from the team either after Monday's practice or at shootaround Tuesday morning.
