Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 11 in start
Rozier posted 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 116-106 road win in Cleveland.
Rozier go the start with Kyrie Irving out (rest). While not particularly efficient, Rozier's aggressive play helped seal the win for the struggling C's, who had lost four straight heading into Cleveland. Statistically, this was a disappointing game for the point guard, who through 12 starts this season has averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest. Boston now heads home to face the Pacers Friday night, in what should be a key contest for Eastern Conference playoff positioning.
