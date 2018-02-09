Rozier scored 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go with two rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Thursday's 110-104 overtime win against Washington.

To reach 12 points, Rozier was rather efficient, sinking 4-of-6 from the floor which included 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. The guard has returned to his scoring average after a short, three game stint in the starting lineup a few games ago. Factoring in those starts, Rozier is averaging 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his last five games. As of late, he is far outperforming his season averages in all three categories. However, he has returned to the bench for the last two games, limiting his scoring potential. Still, Rozier has combined for 30 points in those two games as a reserve. He will look to continue on the scoring run he began while starting when Boston takes on Indiana on Friday.