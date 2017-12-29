Rozier furnished 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 20 minutes in Thursday's 99-98 home win over the short-handed Rockets.

Rozier, Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart led a furious second-half comeback versus a depleted Rockets squad. Rozier is on a four-game hot streak, shooting 54% from the field versus a weak 39% season average. The third year guard is at his best when playing tight defense, driving to the basket and ignoring inefficient mid-range jumpers. Rozier will look to continue his hot streak Sunday at home versus the Nets.