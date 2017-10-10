Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 15 in preseason start
Rozier recorded 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block over 22 minutes Monday in a preseason victory over the 76ers.
Rozier got the start at point guard Monday with Kyrie Irving resting and did not disappoint. The third-year guard out of Louisville is looking to build on an improved second season where he saw 17.1 minutes per game during the regular season. Rozier also received substantial postseason action, playing in 17 postseason games while seeing more than 17 minutes in eight of those games. While Irving will see most of the minutes at the point guard spot, Rozier should at least see similar playing time, with the potential of an increased role.
