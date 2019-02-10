Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 16 points in 31 minutes

Rozier had 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Clippers.

Rozier was one of three Celtics to earn 30-plus minutes, as Kyrie Irving left after suffering a right knee sprain. If Irving's injury forces him to miss any time, Rozier is the most obvious player that's likely to benefit. As a result, fantasy owners of both point guards will want to keep their eyes out for an update on Irving.