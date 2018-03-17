Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 17 points in Friday's win
Rozier contributed 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block across 34 minutes during a 92-83 win over the Magic on Friday.
Rozier's 17 points matched a team high as he posted a nice all-around line despite the poor shooting. The struggles from the field have been a recent trend, as he's shooting just 39.7 percent from the field across the last five outings. On the bright side, he's also averaging 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steal per game during that same stretch.
