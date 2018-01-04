Rozier registered 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, and one block across 20 minutes Wednesday in Boston's win over Cleveland.

Rozier scored a game-high 20 points and broke the 20-point threshold for the second time this season Wednesday. The young guard is in just his third NBA season and has improved each year. He has connected on 37.9-percent of his three-point attempts on 4.2 attempts per game, up from 31.8-percent on 2.4 attempts in the 2016-17 season. Rozier is a crucial part of Boston's backcourt rotation, but his fantasy value will be limited for as long as he is registering between 20 and 30 minutes of playing time on a nightly basis.