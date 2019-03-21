Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 20 points in 24 minutes
Rozier amassed 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, and one assist in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 118-115 loss to the 76ers.
Rozier got hot from beyond the arc and turned in a quality stat line. The fact that Marcus Smart was ejected in the third quarter resulted in a little bit more opportunity for Rozier, and he capitalized on that by scoring at least 20 points for the second time in the last four games. With Kyrie Irving expected to receive a night or two off for rest purposes across the final 10 regular season games of 2018-19, Rozier should be expected to draw at least another start or two to close out the current campaign.
More News
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.