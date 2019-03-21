Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 20 points in 24 minutes

Rozier amassed 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, and one assist in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 118-115 loss to the 76ers.

Rozier got hot from beyond the arc and turned in a quality stat line. The fact that Marcus Smart was ejected in the third quarter resulted in a little bit more opportunity for Rozier, and he capitalized on that by scoring at least 20 points for the second time in the last four games. With Kyrie Irving expected to receive a night or two off for rest purposes across the final 10 regular season games of 2018-19, Rozier should be expected to draw at least another start or two to close out the current campaign.