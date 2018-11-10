Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 22 points in spot start Friday
Rozier finished with 22 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 123-115 loss to the Jazz.
Rozier was given the starting nod Friday, replacing Kyrie Irving (personal) who was away from the team. Rozier once again demonstrated his ability to run the team finishing with a team-high 22 points in 36 minutes. Irving will be back in uniform for the Celtics next game which will send Rozier back to his bench role.
