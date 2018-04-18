Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 23 in Game 2 win
Rozier scored 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 win over the Bucks in Game 2.
He's been rock solid to begin the postseason, shooting 50 percent (7-for-14) from three-point range while dropping 23 points in each of the first two games. The Bucks struggled with their perimeter defense during the regular season as well, allowing the second-highest three-point percentage to opposition point guards in the league, so expect Rozier to keep firing Friday in Game 3.
