Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores a career-high 23 points in victory
Rozier tallied 23 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 118-103 victory over the Magic.
Rozier led the team in minutes played, coming through with a career-best 23 points on only 11 field-goal attempts. While some of this production was due to garbage time, he did see some minutes next to both Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart. While Smart has been excellent on the defensive end this season, his shot has looked really bad. There is a likelihood that Rozier can see some extra minutes moving forward, depending on the matchup.
