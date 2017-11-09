Rozier mustered 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 107-96 win over the Lakers.

With Al Horford (concussion) out and Boston losing Jayson Tatum (ankle) nine minutes into the contest, the C's played a lot of small ball with Rozier and Marcus Smart. Rozier was confident in both his outside shot and with big drives to the bucket, helping Boston earn it's 10th straight win. Rozier and the Celtics hope to keep things rolling Friday at home versus the Hornets.