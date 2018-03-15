Rozier recorded 21 points (8-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals in 48 minutes during Wednesday's 125-124 loss to the Wizards.

Rozier had an excellent night in place of Kyrie Irving, as he excelled in every statistical category. This stint will almost assuredly guarantee more playing time for Rozier, especially with Marcus Smart out indefinitely. Rozier's numbers should continue to stay at this improved level until Kyrie Irving is healthy.