Celtics' Terry Rozier: Shooting struggles continue in Game 1 win
Rozier mustered eight points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight assists and six rebounds across 34 minutes during Boston's 108-83 win over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.
Although Rozier came up empty from distance and shot just an uninspiring 40.0 percent overall, he managed to make his typically solid contributions on both the glass and as a facilitator. The third-year guard's scoring total was his lowest since Game 3 of the first-round series versus the Bucks, as he also took his fewest number of attempts since that contest. Rozier has now shot just 33.3 percent (12-for-36) over the last three contests, an aspect of his game he'll look to significantly improve when the Celtics attempt to take a commanding 2-0 series lead Tuesday.
