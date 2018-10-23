Celtics' Terry Rozier: Shoots poorly in loss to Magic
Rozier yielded five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes in Monday's 93-90 ugly home loss to Orlando.
Rozier was one of many Celtics to struggle with his shot as the team shot a poor 41 percent from the field for their second straight contest. Integrating healthy versions of Kryie Irving and Gordon Hayward into the offense has, surprisingly, proved harder than expected, and everyone in the lineup is suffering. Through four games, Rozier is averaging 8.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 22 minutes per contest. As expected, the return of Irving and Hayward have meant a slight dip in playing time for Rozier, who averaged 26 minutes per game last season.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Productive off bench in opener•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Drops 17 in preseason loss•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starting Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Resumes bench role in opener•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Struggles in ECF Game 7 loss•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Leads team with 28 points in Game Six loss•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...