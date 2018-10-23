Rozier yielded five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes in Monday's 93-90 ugly home loss to Orlando.

Rozier was one of many Celtics to struggle with his shot as the team shot a poor 41 percent from the field for their second straight contest. Integrating healthy versions of Kryie Irving and Gordon Hayward into the offense has, surprisingly, proved harder than expected, and everyone in the lineup is suffering. Through four games, Rozier is averaging 8.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 22 minutes per contest. As expected, the return of Irving and Hayward have meant a slight dip in playing time for Rozier, who averaged 26 minutes per game last season.