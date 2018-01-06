Celtics' Terry Rozier: Sixth straight 13+ points game
Rozier posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, and one assist across 22 minutes in Friday's 91-84 win over Minnesota.
Rozier has been on a tear over the last six games, averaging 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.8 made threes while shooting 59% from the field. He and Marcus Smart have been providing a dynamic 1-2 punch of the bench for a Celtics squad who has now won five straight. Rozier and Smart again led the Boston bench, who outscored the T-Wolves reserves 42-20. Rozier's recent hot shooting finally has his season field goal percentage over 40 percent.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 20 points in 20 minutes•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 13 in comeback win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Gathers all-around line in win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Poor shooting continues in loss•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Gets last second steal and dunk for the win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Plays 28 minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...