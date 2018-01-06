Rozier posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, and one assist across 22 minutes in Friday's 91-84 win over Minnesota.

Rozier has been on a tear over the last six games, averaging 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.8 made threes while shooting 59% from the field. He and Marcus Smart have been providing a dynamic 1-2 punch of the bench for a Celtics squad who has now won five straight. Rozier and Smart again led the Boston bench, who outscored the T-Wolves reserves 42-20. Rozier's recent hot shooting finally has his season field goal percentage over 40 percent.