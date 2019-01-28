Celtics' Terry Rozier: Slated for start Monday

Rozier will start Monday against the Nets, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Kyrie Irving is unavailable Monday due to a hip injury, so Rozier will step into the starting lineup for the seventh time this season. In his six previous starts, Rozier posted averages of 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.5 minutes per game.