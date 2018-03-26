Rozier finished with 33 points (12-16 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five steals and three assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-93 victory over Sacramento.

Rozier was on fire Sunday, delivering a fantasy gem for all his savvy owners. He has stepped up admirably since both Kyrie Irving (knee) and Marcus Smart (thumb) went down and shows no signs of slowing down. Apart from some inefficiencies from the field from time-to-time, he has shown he has the ability to run a team and he could prove to be one of the pickups of the season.