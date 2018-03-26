Celtics' Terry Rozier: Spectacular in victory Sunday
Rozier finished with 33 points (12-16 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five steals and three assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-93 victory over Sacramento.
Rozier was on fire Sunday, delivering a fantasy gem for all his savvy owners. He has stepped up admirably since both Kyrie Irving (knee) and Marcus Smart (thumb) went down and shows no signs of slowing down. Apart from some inefficiencies from the field from time-to-time, he has shown he has the ability to run a team and he could prove to be one of the pickups of the season.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Another solid effort with first unit Friday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Produces well-rounded line in win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starts again Sunday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 17 points in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Shines in spot start on Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...